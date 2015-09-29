Burkina Faso soldiers enter presidential guard camp: army officer

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso soldiers seized control of a military camp held by presidential guard soldiers with little resistance, an army officer said on Tuesday, after the elite unit rejected an order to disarm in the wake of a failed coup this month.

Troops were carrying out clean-up operations at the camp, searching for General Gilbert Diendere, who led the short-lived putsch. However, appeared not to be at the camp, said the officer, who was involved in the operation.