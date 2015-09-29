FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burkina Faso soldiers enter presidential guard camp: army officer
September 29, 2015 / 7:08 PM / 2 years ago

Burkina Faso soldiers enter presidential guard camp: army officer

Soldiers guard positions near the Naaba Koom military base in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Arnaud Brunet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso soldiers seized control of a military camp held by presidential guard soldiers with little resistance, an army officer said on Tuesday, after the elite unit rejected an order to disarm in the wake of a failed coup this month.

Troops were carrying out clean-up operations at the camp, searching for General Gilbert Diendere, who led the short-lived putsch. However, appeared not to be at the camp, said the officer, who was involved in the operation.

Reporting by Nadoun Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Daniel Flynn

