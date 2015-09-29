Burkina ex-coup leader calls on troops to lay down arms

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - The general who led a short-lived coup by Burkina Faso’s presidential guard this month called on his troops to lay down their arms, local radio said on Tuesday, after the army surrounded their camp following their refusal to disarm.

“The command (of the presidential guard) has become a bit difficult. I call on them to lower their arms,” General Gilbert Diendere told Radio Omega in an interview, according to its Twitter feed. “There are some troops who are out of control.”