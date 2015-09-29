FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
September 29, 2015 / 6:38 PM / 2 years ago

Burkina ex-coup leader calls on troops to lay down arms

Coup leader, General Gilbert Diendere arrives at the airport to greet Senegal's President Macky Sall and Benin's President Thomas Boni Yayi in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - The general who led a short-lived coup by Burkina Faso’s presidential guard this month called on his troops to lay down their arms, local radio said on Tuesday, after the army surrounded their camp following their refusal to disarm.

“The command (of the presidential guard) has become a bit difficult. I call on them to lower their arms,” General Gilbert Diendere told Radio Omega in an interview, according to its Twitter feed. “There are some troops who are out of control.”

Reporting by Makini Brice in Dakar; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Joe Bavier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
