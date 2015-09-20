Mediators announce draft deal to end coup crisis in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Regional mediators seeking to peacefully roll back a military coup in Burkina Faso said that they had negotiated a draft deal on Sunday to end the crisis though they failed to secure the immediate restoration of civilian rule.

At a press conference in the capital Ouagadougou, Senegal’s President Macky Sall, who is West Africa regional bloc ECOWAS’ current chairman, said he would submit the proposal to a summit of heads of state in Nigeria on Tuesday.