Mediators announce draft deal to end coup crisis in Burkina Faso
September 20, 2015 / 7:47 PM / 2 years ago

Mediators announce draft deal to end coup crisis in Burkina Faso

Presidential guard soldiers are seen on an armoured vehicle at Laico hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Regional mediators seeking to peacefully roll back a military coup in Burkina Faso said that they had negotiated a draft deal on Sunday to end the crisis though they failed to secure the immediate restoration of civilian rule.

At a press conference in the capital Ouagadougou, Senegal’s President Macky Sall, who is West Africa regional bloc ECOWAS’ current chairman, said he would submit the proposal to a summit of heads of state in Nigeria on Tuesday.

Reporting by Joe Penney and Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by Joe Bavier; editing by Ralph Boulton

