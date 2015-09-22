Burkina Faso coup leader says remains head of junta

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso’s General Gilbert Diendere said on Tuesday he remained the head of a military junta that staged a coup last week and was awaiting the outcome of a summit of West African leaders being held in Nigeria.

“I‘m not stalling for time. I‘m within the time allotted to me,” he told a news conference, reiterating that he was still president of the National Democratic Council, as the junta is known.

