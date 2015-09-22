FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burkina Faso coup leader says remains head of junta
#World News
September 22, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

Burkina Faso coup leader says remains head of junta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso’s General Gilbert Diendere said on Tuesday he remained the head of a military junta that staged a coup last week and was awaiting the outcome of a summit of West African leaders being held in Nigeria.

“I‘m not stalling for time. I‘m within the time allotted to me,” he told a news conference, reiterating that he was still president of the National Democratic Council, as the junta is known.

(This version of the story was refiled to correct typo in second paragraph)

Reporting by Matthieu Bonkoungou; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Ed Cropley

