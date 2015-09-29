FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunfire heard near Burkina presidential guard camp: residents
September 29, 2015 / 5:48 PM / 2 years ago

Gunfire heard near Burkina presidential guard camp: residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Residents in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou heard gunfire on Tuesday coming from the direction of a presidential guard camp, which was surrounded by regular army troops seeking to disarm the elite unit following a failed coup this month.

“I‘m hearing burst of gunfire. But they are spaced out and not regular,” said a resident of the Ouaga 2000 neighborhood. Other residents also reported hearing shots, though it was not immediately clear who had fired them.

Reporting by Nadoun Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Daniel Flynn

