West Africa presidents to travel to Burkina to mediate in crisis

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - The presidents of Senegal, Togo, Benin and Nigeria were due to travel to Burkina Faso’s capital on Tuesday evening on a mission to negotiate the peaceful roll-back of a coup by presidential guard soldiers last week, Burkina Faso’s presidency said.

The heads of state were to travel from an emergency regional summit on the crisis being held in Nigeria, arriving in Ouagadougou around 7 p.m. (3:00 p.m. EDT) accompanied by the United Nations regional envoy in West Africa.