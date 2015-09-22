FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burkina troops say preparing to attack coup leaders' camp
#World News
September 22, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Burkina troops say preparing to attack coup leaders' camp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Troops loyal to Burkina Faso’s deposed government said on Tuesday they were preparing to attack the Camp Naaba military base near the capital’s presidential palace, which is held by troops who staged a coup last week.

Loyalist troops have been massing in the capital and have told those behind the coup, which derailed a democratic transition process, to disarm and surrender by 10 a.m. (6:00 a.m. EDT) or face attack.

Reporting by Nadoun Coulibaly; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
