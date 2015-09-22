Burkina troops say preparing to attack coup leaders' camp

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Troops loyal to Burkina Faso’s deposed government said on Tuesday they were preparing to attack the Camp Naaba military base near the capital’s presidential palace, which is held by troops who staged a coup last week.

Loyalist troops have been massing in the capital and have told those behind the coup, which derailed a democratic transition process, to disarm and surrender by 10 a.m. (6:00 a.m. EDT) or face attack.