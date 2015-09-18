FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burkina soldiers fire in air to disperse protesters after coup
September 18, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

Burkina soldiers fire in air to disperse protesters after coup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Security forces in the capital of Burkina Faso fired in the air on Friday to disperse demonstrators who burned tyres and blocked neighborhood streets to protest at a military coup this week that derailed a democratic transition.

The protesters demanded the release of the interim president and members of his government detained by the presidential guard on Wednesday, and the organization of elections as scheduled for Oct. 11.

Reporting by Joe Penney; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
