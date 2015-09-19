FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senegal President in final talks to reverse Burkina Faso coup
#World News
September 19, 2015

Senegal President in final talks to reverse Burkina Faso coup

Senegalese President Macky Sall (L) and Beninois President Thomas Boni Yayi (R) pose for a picture with Burkinabe transitional President Michel Kafando (C) at the president's residence in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR (Reuters) - Senegal’s President Macky Sall has begun a final round of talks with Burkina Faso coup leader General Gilbert Diendere intended to allow interim President Michel Kafando to return to power, his office said on Saturday.

President Sall, General Diendere and Benin’s President Thomas Yayi Boni “shut themselves in Sall’s suite for decisive discussions on a plan for ending the crisis that could very likely lead to the return of President Kafando,” the statement said.

Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
