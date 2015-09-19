Senegal President in final talks to reverse Burkina Faso coup

DAKAR (Reuters) - Senegal’s President Macky Sall has begun a final round of talks with Burkina Faso coup leader General Gilbert Diendere intended to allow interim President Michel Kafando to return to power, his office said on Saturday.

President Sall, General Diendere and Benin’s President Thomas Yayi Boni “shut themselves in Sall’s suite for decisive discussions on a plan for ending the crisis that could very likely lead to the return of President Kafando,” the statement said.