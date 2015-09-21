Burkina Faso soldiers leave bases in several towns: witnesses

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Soldiers left bases in several towns in Burkina Faso on Monday with one column reaching within 100 km (62 miles) of the capital Ouagadougou, witnesses said, as military chiefs seek to disarm an elite unit responsible for staging a coup last week.

Residents in the towns of Dedougou, Fada N‘Gourma, Kaya, Ouahigouya and the country’s second-largest city Bobo-Dioulasso saw the troops traveling aboard tanks, trucks and pick-ups in the afternoon surrounded by cheering crowds.