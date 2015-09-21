FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burkina Faso soldiers leave bases in several towns: witnesses
September 21, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Burkina Faso soldiers leave bases in several towns: witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Soldiers left bases in several towns in Burkina Faso on Monday with one column reaching within 100 km (62 miles) of the capital Ouagadougou, witnesses said, as military chiefs seek to disarm an elite unit responsible for staging a coup last week.

Residents in the towns of Dedougou, Fada N‘Gourma, Kaya, Ouahigouya and the country’s second-largest city Bobo-Dioulasso saw the troops traveling aboard tanks, trucks and pick-ups in the afternoon surrounded by cheering crowds.

Reporting by Nadoun Coulibaly and Mathieu Bonkoungou; Editing by Joe Bavier and Emma Farge

