Events in Burkina undermine mediation efforts: Nigeria president

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday that events in Burkina Faso, where loyalist soldiers moved to disarm the leaders of a coup last week, had undermined international efforts to negotiate a peaceful end to the crisis.

“The recent developments in our sister country Burkina Faso run contrary to our expectations and the efforts so far deployed towards the restoration of constitutional order and democracy by (the African Union) and (United Nations),” he said.

However, speaking at the start of an emergency summit of leaders from West Africa’s ECOWAS bloc in Nigeria’s capital Abuja, Buhari said there were “some measures of understanding reached towards the resolution of the crisis” on Tuesday.