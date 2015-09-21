Burkina Faso coup leader warns of civil war risk: statement

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso General Gilbert Diendere, who overthrew the West African nation’s interim government last week, said on Monday that the security situation in the country could lead to “chaos, civil war and the mass violation of human rights”.

In a statement sent to journalists as rival army troops moved on the capital to force him to disarm, Diendere added that he had agreed to free abducted Prime Minister Yacouba Isaac Zida as a “sign of appeasement” to regional mediators.