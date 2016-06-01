Burkina Faso arrests six over deadly militant attack in January

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Authorities in Burkina Faso have arrested six people suspected of involvement in a militant attack in January claimed by al Qaeda's regional branch in which 32 people were killed at a cafe and hotel in the capital.

The suspects arrested on Monday had sheltered the attackers, three of whom were killed during the Jan. 15 raid, and were in contact with the mastermind of the plot, the Burkina Faso gendarmerie said in a statement on Wednesday.

The raid on the popular Cappuccino cafe in downtown Ouagadougou and the Hotel Splendid, which faces the cafe, killed people from 11 nations and wounded 71. It was the first militant attack of its kind in the West African country.

Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and its affiliates also claimed responsibility for high profile attacks in Mali and Ivory Coast in November 2015 and March this year respectively.