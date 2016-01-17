FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Six Canadians killed in Burkina Faso attack, PM Trudeau says
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 16, 2016 / 10:26 PM / 2 years ago

Six Canadians killed in Burkina Faso attack, PM Trudeau says

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference with aboriginal leaders on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Allison Lampert

2 Min Read

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Six Canadian citizens were killed when gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital city of Burkina Faso on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of all those killed,” Trudeau said in a statement. “We have offered assistance to the Burkinabe authorities in their investigation of this terrible crime.”

The federal government did not identify the six Canadians.

But the Quebec government confirmed the six people killed were from the French-speaking Canadian province.

In a statement published Saturday, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard condemned the attacks.

“Nothing can explain such cowardly and gratuitous acts,” Couillard said in the statement. “These odious acts remind us that we can never compromise on our values of liberty, democracy and tolerance.”

A government source, who spoke on condition that his name not be published, said some of the six were humanitarian workers.

Security forces in Burkina Faso retook a hotel in the capital on Saturday a day after al Qaeda fighters seized it in an assault that killed at least 28 people from at least 18 countries and marked a major escalation of Islamist militancy in West Africa.

Additional reporting and writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Mary Milliken and Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.