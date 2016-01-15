People killed in Burkina hotel attack: foreign minister

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - People have died at a hotel in Burkina Faso’s capital under attack on Friday by suspected Islamist militants who have taken hostages, the country’s foreign minister Alpha Barry told Reuters.

Security forces have secured a perimeter around the Splendid Hotel and await an order to begin an assault and the government does not rule out calling for help from French special forces stationed in the country, he said in a telephone interview.