FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least 23 people from 18 nationalities killed in Burkina hotel attack
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 16, 2016 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

At least 23 people from 18 nationalities killed in Burkina hotel attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Twenty-three people were killed in an assault by al Qaeda fighters on a hotel in Burkina Faso’s capital, according to a “partial death toll” given by the West African nation’s President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Saturday.

He described the attack as “cowardly and vile.”

Security Minister Simon Compaore, speaking on state-owned radio, said the dead had included victims from 18 different nationalities, though he gave no further details.

Reporting by Nadoun Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.