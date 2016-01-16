At least 23 people from 18 nationalities killed in Burkina hotel attack

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Twenty-three people were killed in an assault by al Qaeda fighters on a hotel in Burkina Faso’s capital, according to a “partial death toll” given by the West African nation’s President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Saturday.

He described the attack as “cowardly and vile.”

Security Minister Simon Compaore, speaking on state-owned radio, said the dead had included victims from 18 different nationalities, though he gave no further details.