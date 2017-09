AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A 67-year-old Dutchman was among those killed in an attack on a restaurant and hotel in the capital of Burkina Faso on Friday, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said.

The man was doing volunteer work, Foreign Minister Bert Koenders said in a statement late on Saturday.

Security forces retook a hotel in Ouagadoudou on Saturday, a day after Islamist al Qaeda fighters seized it in an assault that killed at least 28 people.