Islamist fighters rigged Burkina Faso hotel with explosives: security source
January 16, 2016 / 8:14 AM / 2 years ago

Islamist fighters rigged Burkina Faso hotel with explosives: security source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Islamist fighters have rigged with explosives the upper floors of a hotel in Burkina Faso they seized on Friday, slowing the progress of U.S. and French-assisted Burkinabe security forces seeking to retake it, a senior gendarme officer said.

“What’s making our job more difficult is that they’ve rigged the access to the upper floors,” the Burkinabe officer, who asked not to be named, said on Saturday.

Reporting by Nadoun Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
