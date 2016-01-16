FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunshots resume at Burkina hotel attacked by suspected militants
January 16, 2016 / 1:04 AM / 2 years ago

Gunshots resume at Burkina hotel attacked by suspected militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Gunshots resumed at a hotel in the capital of Burkina Faso on Saturday that was attacked by suspected Islamist militants and one civilian was shot and killed, a Reuters witness said following a lull of over an hour without any shooting.

Medical personnel evacuated people who had been wounded, the witness said. Earlier, the director of Ouagadougou’s university hospital said about 20 people have been killed and 15 wounded in the attack on the Splendid Hotel.

Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
