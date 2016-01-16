Gunshots resume at Burkina hotel attacked by suspected militants

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Gunshots resumed at a hotel in the capital of Burkina Faso on Saturday that was attacked by suspected Islamist militants and one civilian was shot and killed, a Reuters witness said following a lull of over an hour without any shooting.

Medical personnel evacuated people who had been wounded, the witness said. Earlier, the director of Ouagadougou’s university hospital said about 20 people have been killed and 15 wounded in the attack on the Splendid Hotel.