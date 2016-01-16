At least 20 victims from Burkina hotel attack: hospital director

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Around 20 people have been killed in an attack by suspected Islamist militants on a hotel in the capital of Burkina Faso on Friday, according to the director of the university hospital who spoke to patients wounded in the attack.

“We have received around 15 wounded people. There are people with bullet wounds and people who are injured because of falls,” said Robert Sangare, director of Ouagadougou’s university hospital center.