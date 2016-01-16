FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 20 victims from Burkina hotel attack: hospital director
#World News
January 16, 2016 / 12:29 AM / 2 years ago

At least 20 victims from Burkina hotel attack: hospital director

Burkinabe and French soldiers stand near the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 15, 2016, where suspected Islamist fighters are holding hostages. REUTERS/Ludivine Laniepce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Around 20 people have been killed in an attack by suspected Islamist militants on a hotel in the capital of Burkina Faso on Friday, according to the director of the university hospital who spoke to patients wounded in the attack.

“We have received around 15 wounded people. There are people with bullet wounds and people who are injured because of falls,” said Robert Sangare, director of Ouagadougou’s university hospital center.

Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Sandra Maler

