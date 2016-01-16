Thirty-three hostages freed from Burkina hotel siege: government

DAKAR (Reuters) - Thirty-three hostages have been evacuated from a hotel in the capital of Burkina Faso that was attacked by suspected Islamist militants, Minister of Communications Remis Dandjinou said on Saturday.

“Liberation of Minister (of Public Service, Labour and Social Security) Clement Sawadogo and about 30 hostages,” Dandjinou said on Twitter, adding that they were taken to hospital. “The operation continues.”

In another tweet he said 33 hostages were freed.