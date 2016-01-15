Suspected Islamist fighters take hostages in Burkina hotel attack

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Suspected Islamist fighters took an unknown number of hostages after attacking a hotel and casino in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou late on Friday, a senior official with the national gendarmes said.

“It is continuing at this time. We are trying to know how many attackers they are to better coordinate our actions. Hostages have been taken. The operation could take several hours,” the officer said, asking not to be named.