Fourth al Qaeda fighter killed in Burkina hotel attack - gendarme source

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - A fourth al Qaeda fighter was killed on Saturday as security forces retook a luxury hotel and surrounding buildings that had been attacked by the Islamists late on Friday, an officer with Burkina Faso’s national gendarmes said.

The fourth attacker was killed in the Hotel Yibi, not far from the Splendid Hotel, an establishment frequented by Western foreigners that authorities said was the target of the assault.

Among the four assailants killed were two women, the gendarme officer said.