Al Qaeda group claims responsibility for Burkina hotel siege
January 15, 2016 / 11:14 PM / 2 years ago

Al Qaeda group claims responsibility for Burkina hotel siege

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR (Reuters) - Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) said on Friday it was responsible for an ongoing attack on a hotel in Burkina Faso’s capital, SITE Intelligence Group reported.

A senior member of the ultra hardline group had called in December for Muslims in several countries, including Burkina Faso, to wage jihad. AQIM, along with two other groups, also claimed responsibility for killing 20 people and taking hostages in the capital of neighboring Mali in November.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
