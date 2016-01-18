FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. condemns attacks in Burkina Faso: White House
January 17, 2016 / 8:08 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. condemns attacks in Burkina Faso: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Sunday said the United States “condemns in the strongest terms” the recent attacks in Burkina Faso, and mourns for those killed, including American citizen Michael Riddering.

“Acts of terrorism will not stop efforts by brave Americans and others from around the world who travel far and wide to support governments, civil society groups, and others working to strengthen democracy, improve healthcare, and increase economic opportunities for all,” said White House National Security Council spokesman Ned Price.

In a statement, Price said the United States will remain a partner of the government of Burkina Faso in fighting terrorist groups.

Reporting By David Lawder

