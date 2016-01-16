FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Austrians kidnapped near Burkina Faso's border with Mali
January 16, 2016

Two Austrians kidnapped near Burkina Faso's border with Mali

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Two Austrian citizens, a doctor and his wife, were kidnapped overnight in northern Burkina Faso near the border with Mali, the West African nation’s security ministry said on Saturday.

The kidnapping occurred in the Baraboule area, the ministry said in a message sent to reporters.

It was not immediately clear whether the abduction was linked to an attack carried out by al Qaeda fighters against a hotel in the country’s capital late on Friday.

Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Gareth Jones

