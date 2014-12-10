Miners fear tax hikes, uncertainty in Burkina mining review

OUAGADOUGOU/DAKAR (Reuters) - A plan by Burkina Faso’s new leaders to review the mining industry after years of opaque management is spooking operators who fear losing tax cuts that they say make operating in the landlocked nation attractive.

Over the last decades Burkina Faso has cultivated its gold mining industry. Two dozen firms operate in the sector, including Semafo, IamGold and Avocet Mining, enjoying corporate tax rates lower than other nations in West Africa.

However, one of the first announcements of the interim administration was an audit of the sector, in line with the demands of protesters who toppled former president Blaise Compaore after 27 years in power.

The interim government, which is meant to guide the nation to elections within a year, has not given any details on when the review will commence and how long it will take. But miners are unnerved.

“We have seen across Africa in the last couple of years that governments have increased the fiscal burden on the sector and have made it harder for investors to make a return,” said Jim Wynn, a vice-president at Avocet Mining.

Wynn said a number of factors - including the low price of gold, the small size of Burkina Faso’s assets and the relatively low quality ore - would make the country uncompetitive if taxes were significantly raised.

The relative stability before the uprising and a favorable tax regime saw six gold mines start production while several others are at various phases of exploration.

Gold output reached 32 tonnes in 2013 and was expected to hit 40 tonnes in 2016 as new projects come on stream, putting Burkina Faso fourth behind South Africa, Ghana and Mali as Africa’s top gold producers.

Doug Reddy, senior vice-president at Endeavour Mining, also said that Burkina Faso’s 10 percent discount on corporate tax for miners, which lowered corporate tax bills to 17.5 percent, was a key factor.

“If that was to change that would be one less incentive to developing a mine in Burkina,” he said.

New Mines Minister Colonel Boubacar Ba told Reuters there was a need to clean up the sector where an individual close to the former regime is holding as many as 60 mining exploration permits which are not in use.

The minister did not say whether the tax breaks will be removed but added that mining was an important sector for the economy that had to be properly managed so that the population could also benefit.

UNCERTAINTY AHEAD

The other concern for miners is the uncertainty surrounding a review, and the length of time it may take.

Tom Wilson, head of intelligence and analysis at Africa Practice, a London-based consultancy, said a “house-keeping” review was probably needed given the length of Compaore’s presidency and the opacity surrounding certain permits.

“If handled well, the review can have a positive impact - cleaning up the land register, cancelling unused or expired exploration permits and opening up those concessions to new potential investors,” Wilson said.

However, he said the review must be swift and transparent, a sentiment echoed by the miners.

“Trying to review the dubiously awarded licenses that’s fair enough and we have nothing to fear,” said Avocet’s Wynn. “However often these things can drag on and can be time consuming and can act as a retardant when you want to move to next stage.”

Elie Justin Ouedraogo, president of the Burkina Faso Chamber of Mines, said the balance was crucial.

“If when reviewing the mining code we don’t pay attention and create conditions to enable our mining sector to remain competitive, it will only be natural for investors to move places where they can get better terms,” Ouedraogo said.