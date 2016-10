OUAGADOUGOU Security forces in Burkina Faso foiled a coup attempt on Oct. 8 by about 30 members of the ex-presidential guard, known as the RSP, Interior Minister Simon Compaore said on Friday.

He said the plan included an attack on the presidential residence, as well as on army barracks and a prison in the capital, Ouagadougou.

