#World News
November 1, 2014 / 4:18 PM / 3 years ago

African Union calls for civilian-led transition in Burkina Faso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR (Reuters) - The African Union called on Saturday for a civilian-led transition in Burkina Faso after the resignation of President Blaise Compaore and said the military should submit to the will of the civilian authorities.

Burkina Faso’s military top brass on Saturday backed a presidential guard officer to lead a transition to democratic elections in the West African country after Compaore resigned on Friday following two days of mass street protests.

“The Chairperson of the (African Union) Commission ... stresses the duty and obligation of the defense and security forces to place themselves at the disposal of the civilian authorities who should lead the transition,” read the statement from Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council -- the arm of the continent-wide bloc that imposes sanctions for violations of democratic process -- will discuss the situation in Burkina Faso on Monday, the statement said.

Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
