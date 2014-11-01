Former Burkina president Compaore arrives in Ivory Coast: sources

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Burkina Faso’s longtime ruler Blaise Compaore, who resigned on Friday amid mass protests against his 27-year rule, has arrived in neighboring Ivory Coast, Ivorian military sources said on Saturday.

The sources, who asked not to be identified, said that Compaore was in Assinie, a beach resort to the east of the economic capital Abidjan.

“He’s been in Assinie since this morning,” said one of the sources. “He is not alone. Some members of his family are with him.”