France says Burkina Faso must keep to African rules on political change

PARIS (Reuters) - Former colonial power France urged Burkina Faso President Blaise Compaore on Tuesday to abide by an African Union charter stipulating that regional leaders should not try to stay in power by changing the constitution.

Tens of thousands of people marched through the capital Ouagadougou on Tuesday, calling for Compaore to abandon plans to hold a referendum on changing term limits to allow him to stay in power.

France has thousands of troops fighting al Qaeda-linked Islamists in the region and uses Burkina Faso as its main launchpad for its special forces in the Sahel-Sahara. It relies on Compaore, who has turned himself into a power broker in West Africa having been in power for 27 years.

“The African Union charter on democracy and good governance article 23...specifies clearly that constitutional revisions aiming to prevent political change are banned,” Foreign ministry spokesman Romain Nadal told reporters.

President Francois Hollande had sent a letter to Compaore on Oct. 7 outlining this position, he said. Breaking the charter could lead to sanctions, he said.