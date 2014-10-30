France calls for end to violence in Burkina Faso

PARIS (Reuters) - France called for calm in Burkina Faso on Thursday after thousands of people stormed the parliament building and state television offices in reaction to a project to remove current limits on presidential terms.

At least three protesters were shot dead and several others wounded in the violence.

“We deplore the violence that has taken place in and around the National Assembly,” said France’s foreign affairs ministry in an online briefing. “We call for a return to calm and ask all parties to show restraint.”

A Burkina Faso government spokesman said on Thursday the government had dropped its plans to extend the 27-year rule of President Blaise Compaore.

The Burkinabe government had proposed to change the law so that the president can be re-elected twice and had asked the National Assembly to approve the referendum at a vote, prompting Thursday’s violence.

Compaore is a key ally for former colonial power France, which has thousands of troops fighting al Qaeda-linked Islamists in the region as well as about 3,600 of its nationals in Burkina Faso.

France also operates a special forces base in Burkina Faso that regularly launches operations in the Sahel-Sahara region.

On Tuesday, France’s foreign ministry said the African Union charter banned constitutional revisions aimed at preventing political change. It said President Francois Hollande had written to Compaore on Oct. 7 outlining that position.

Regional diplomats had feared such a change could set a precedent to other leaders in the region who want to stay in power after their terms come to an end.