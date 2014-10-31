FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande 'sure' Burkina president will act soon to bring calm
October 31, 2014 / 1:03 PM / 3 years ago

France's Hollande 'sure' Burkina president will act soon to bring calm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois President Hollande said on Friday he believed Burkina Faso’s president would take “the right decisions” within hours to bring calm to his country, where parliament has been dissolved after mass protests.

“I am sure that President (Blaise) Compaore in the coming hours will take the right decisions to bring about this essential appeasement,” Hollande told journalists in Paris after meeting with his Turkish counterpart.

Hollande did not elaborate on what steps he expected Compaore to take. Protesters want Compaore, who has ruled the country for 27 years since he seized power in a 1987 coup, to step down.

Reporting By John Irish and Marine Pennetier; Writing by Nick Vinocur; editing by Mark John

