Burkina army chief announces creation of transitional government
#World News
October 31, 2014 / 8:33 AM / 3 years ago

Burkina army chief announces creation of transitional government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - The head of Burkina Faso’s armed forces announced on Thursday the dissolution of the national assembly and the creation of a national transitional government to last a maximum of 12 months, though he did not say who would lead it.

“A transitional body will be put in place in consultation with all parties. A return to the constitutional order is expected in no more than 12 months,” General Honore Traore told a news conference after a day of violent protests in the capital.

Reporting by Mathieu Bonkougou in Ouagadougou and Bate Felix in Dakar; Editing by Daniel Flynn

