Burkina Faso opposition parties reject army's leadership of transition

OUGADOUGOU (Reuters) - A coalition of Burkina Faso’s opposition parties and civil society organizations rejected the army’s takeover of power on Saturday following the resignation of President Blaise Compaore, and said they would take to the streets in protest on Sunday.

“The political opposition and civil society organizations reaffirm that the victory from the popular uprising - and consequently the management of the transition - belongs to the people and should not in any way be confiscated by the army,” they said in a statement issued after talks on Saturday.

“Our consultation reaffirmed that this transition should be democratic and civilian in character,” it said.