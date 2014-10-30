Security forces fire on protesters near Burkina presidential palace: sources

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Security forces protecting the area near Burkina Faso’s presidential palace fired live rounds and tear gas as crowds approached, diplomatic and security sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Crowds marched towards the presidential palace in the Ouaga 2000 neighborhood of Ouagadougou after earlier storming the parliament building and state television, the sources said.

Security forces protecting the house of President Blaise Compaore’s brother opened fire as demonstrators tried to attack the building, leaving three bodies lying motionless on the ground, a witness said.