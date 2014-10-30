Burkina Faso scraps bill to extend presidents term amid protests

DAKAR (Reuters) - Burkina Faso’s government has abandoned plans for legislation to extend President Blaise Compaore’s 27-year rule on Thursday amid protests by thousands of people who stormed the parliament building and state television.

Alain Edouard Traore, communications minister, confirmed the government had dropped a project to amend the constitution to remove a two-term presidential term limit that would have allowed Compaore to seek reelection next year.