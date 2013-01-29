FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actor Burt Reynolds released from hospital after flu bout
January 29, 2013 / 6:15 PM / 5 years ago

Actor Burt Reynolds released from hospital after flu bout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actor Burt Reynolds arrives as a guest at the Golden Boot Awards in Beverly Hills, California in this August 12, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

(Reuters) - American actor Burt Reynolds has left a Florida hospital after a battle with the flu, a representative for the “Smokey and the Bandit” star said on Tuesday.

“Burt has been released from the hospital,” said Reynolds’ manager, Erik Kritzer.

Reynolds, 76, was admitted to an unidentified hospital last week with dehydration and was later placed in intensive care.

Reynolds is best known for his roles in 1970s films such as “Deliverance” and “The Longest Yard.”

He won a Golden Globe award and scored an Oscar nomination for his role as a porn king in the 1997 film “Boogie Nights.”

Reynolds underwent heart bypass surgery in 2010.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Jill Serjeant and Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
