Gunmen attack police station in Burundi's capital
September 25, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

Gunmen attack police station in Burundi's capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Unidentified gunmen raided a police station in the Burundian capital, police said on Friday, the latest round of violence in a country that has been convulsed by a political turmoil since April.

There have been sporadic attacks in the East African nation, some targeting high-ranking military officers and politicians, since President Pierre Nkurunziza decided in April to seek a third term. His decision sparked violent protests from opponents who say he is constitutionally barred from another term.

“A police station in the Cibitoke neighborhood was attacked by unknown gunmen last night. One of the attackers was killed,” said Pierre Nkurikiye, a deputy police spokesman. He said there were no other casualties.

Residents of the area said they started hearing heavy gunfire at about 9 p.m. local time on Thursday night. As with most previous attacks, no one has claimed responsibility for the raid.

Nkurunziza was sworn in on Aug. 20 for another five-year term. His party won a sweeping victory in a parliamentary election that the European Union and the United States said was not free or fair.

Writing by Duncan Miriri

