U.S. 'deeply disappointed' in Burundi decision to hold election
June 29, 2015 / 7:02 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. 'deeply disappointed' in Burundi decision to hold election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is “deeply disappointed” in Burundi’s decision to go through with parliamentary elections on Monday despite calls for a postponement, the State Department said.

Department spokesman Mark Toner told reporters there were “woefully inadequate conditions for free and fair elections” in the central African nation.

Burundi ignored U.N. and African calls for a postponement of the parliamentary vote and a presidential election on July 15.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler

