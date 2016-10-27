FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Burundi to leave war crimes court one year from Oct. 27: U.N. envoy
#World News
October 27, 2016 / 3:26 PM / 10 months ago

Burundi to leave war crimes court one year from Oct. 27: U.N. envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Burundi's Justice Minister Aimée Laurentine Kanyana notified the United Nations on Thursday of the country's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court, which will take effect one year from Oct. 27, Burundi's U.N. Ambassador Albert Shingiro said.

Shingiro posted a photo on Twitter of Kanyana handing the withdrawal document to Edmond Mulet, chief of staff for U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. Burundi becomes the second country to quit The Hague-based court after South Africa submitted its withdrawal, to take effect one year from Oct. 19.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
