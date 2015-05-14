FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Union calls for dialogue to resolve Burundi political crisis
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 14, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

African Union calls for dialogue to resolve Burundi political crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Addis Ababa (Reuters) - The African Union said it condemned any attempt to seize power through violence in Burundi and called for dialogue to resolve the country’s political crisis, according to a statement by the AU Peace and Security Council on Thursday.

The council was meeting in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to discuss attempts to oust Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza, whose quest for a third term has thrown the central African country into disarray.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Edith Honan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.