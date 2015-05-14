African Union calls for dialogue to resolve Burundi political crisis

Addis Ababa (Reuters) - The African Union said it condemned any attempt to seize power through violence in Burundi and called for dialogue to resolve the country’s political crisis, according to a statement by the AU Peace and Security Council on Thursday.

The council was meeting in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to discuss attempts to oust Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza, whose quest for a third term has thrown the central African country into disarray.