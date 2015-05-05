FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burundi government says ready to free detainees to help dialogue
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 5, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

Burundi government says ready to free detainees to help dialogue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Burundi’s vice president said on Tuesday the government was ready to release those detained during more than a week of protests against President Pierre Nkurunziza’s bid for a third term, saying it was a move to help dialogue and restore calm.

“We urge the protesters against the third term for Nkurunziza to stop that illegal movement,” Vice President Prosper Banzombanza told a meeting of diplomats and representatives of civil society groups and opposition parties in Bujumbura.

“To give chance to dialogue and to calm, the government is ready to release all the people arrested during protests,” Banzombanza added.

Reporting by Patrick Nduwimana; Writing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.