Burundi government says ready to free detainees to help dialogue

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Burundi’s vice president said on Tuesday the government was ready to release those detained during more than a week of protests against President Pierre Nkurunziza’s bid for a third term, saying it was a move to help dialogue and restore calm.

“We urge the protesters against the third term for Nkurunziza to stop that illegal movement,” Vice President Prosper Banzombanza told a meeting of diplomats and representatives of civil society groups and opposition parties in Bujumbura.

“To give chance to dialogue and to calm, the government is ready to release all the people arrested during protests,” Banzombanza added.