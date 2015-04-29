FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain issues Burundi travel warning after protests in capital
#World News
April 29, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Britain issues Burundi travel warning after protests in capital

A riot police officer speaks to residents participating in street protests against the decision made by Burundi's ruling National Council for the Defence of Democracy-Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) party to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in the capital Bujumbura, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Britain warned its citizens on Wednesday to avoid “all but essential travel” to Burundi, where protesters have taken to the streets of the capital for four straight days to protest at President Pierre Nkurunziza seeking a third term.

Since Sunday, police have clashed with protesters who say Nkurunziza’s plan to run again in the June 26 election threatens a peace deal that ended an ethnically fueled civil war in 2005.

Britain issued the statement to citizens from the Foreign Office in London.

Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Alison Williams

