Britain issues Burundi travel warning after protests in capital

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Britain warned its citizens on Wednesday to avoid “all but essential travel” to Burundi, where protesters have taken to the streets of the capital for four straight days to protest at President Pierre Nkurunziza seeking a third term.

Since Sunday, police have clashed with protesters who say Nkurunziza’s plan to run again in the June 26 election threatens a peace deal that ended an ethnically fueled civil war in 2005.

Britain issued the statement to citizens from the Foreign Office in London.