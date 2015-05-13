UK travel advice refers to general declaring 'military coup' in Burundi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The British Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that a general had declared a “military coup” in Burundi by seeking to oust President Pierre Nkurunziza, making the reference in travel advice to citizens hours after the army general’s statement.

Major General Godefroid Niyombare on Wednesday announced he was deposing Nkurunziza for seeking an unconstitutional third term, saying he had support from other senior officers.

“On 13 May in Bujumbura, General Godefroid declared a military coup. The situation is subject to rapid change,” Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in an emailed message.