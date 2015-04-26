FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
April 26, 2015 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

Two killed in Burundi protests against president: Red Cross

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Police in Burundi’s capital Bujumbura shot dead two people on Sunday who were taking part in protests against President Pierre Nkurunziza’s seeking a third term, the Burundi Red Cross said.

“We counted two protesters killed by police, four others were injured and one is in a coma in hospital after being hit by a bullet,” Alexis Manirakiza, spokesman for the Burundi Red Cross, told Reuters.

Earlier riot police used water cannon, tear gas and in some cases live bullets to scatter demonstrators, a day after Burundi’s ruling party nominated Nkurunziza as its presidential candidate. The constitution limits leaders to two terms in office.

Reporting Patrick Nduwimana; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
