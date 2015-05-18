FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tanzania confirms cholera at Burundian refugee camp
May 18, 2015 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

Tanzania confirms cholera at Burundian refugee camp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - Tanzania confirmed a cholera outbreak on Monday at a refugee camp sheltering thousands of people who had fled political unrest in neighboring Burundi.

“We can confirm that there is an outbreak of cholera at the Burundi refugee camp in Tanzania,” Health Ministry spokesman Nsachris Mwamwaja said.

“The Ministry of Health is sending a team of medical experts to the Burundi refugee camp in Tanzania to deal with the cholera outbreak.”

Reporting by Fumbuka Ng-wanakilala; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Kevin Liffey

