Tanzania confirms cholera at Burundian refugee camp

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - Tanzania confirmed a cholera outbreak on Monday at a refugee camp sheltering thousands of people who had fled political unrest in neighboring Burundi.

“We can confirm that there is an outbreak of cholera at the Burundi refugee camp in Tanzania,” Health Ministry spokesman Nsachris Mwamwaja said.

“The Ministry of Health is sending a team of medical experts to the Burundi refugee camp in Tanzania to deal with the cholera outbreak.”