Burundi court approves president's bid for third term amid protests

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Burundi’s constitutional court has approved President Pierre Nkurunziza’s bid for a third term, it said in a statement, as dozens of protesters marched in the capital to say they would “never accept” a campaign they call illegal.

Nkurunziza’s announcement that he would stand in a June 26 vote has plunged Burundi into its worst political crisis since its ethnically fueled civil war ended a decade ago.

“The renewal of the presidential term through direct universal suffrage for five years is not against the constitution of Burundi,” a constitutional court statement said.