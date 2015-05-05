Burundi court approves president's third-term run: ruling party

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Burundi’s constitutional court has approved President Pierre Nkurunziza’s bid for a third term, the ruling party chairman said on Tuesday, a move that will anger protesters who say his decision to run again violates the constitution.

“It has given its decision already,” Pascal Nyabenda, chairman of Nkurunziza’s ruling CNDD-FDD party, told Reuters in a text message when asked about the court’s deliberations. Asked if it had approved the election bid, Nyabenda wrote: “Yes!”