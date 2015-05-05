FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burundi court approves president's third-term run: ruling party
May 5, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

Burundi court approves president's third-term run: ruling party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Burundi’s constitutional court has approved President Pierre Nkurunziza’s bid for a third term, the ruling party chairman said on Tuesday, a move that will anger protesters who say his decision to run again violates the constitution.

“It has given its decision already,” Pascal Nyabenda, chairman of Nkurunziza’s ruling CNDD-FDD party, told Reuters in a text message when asked about the court’s deliberations. Asked if it had approved the election bid, Nyabenda wrote: “Yes!”

Reporting by Patrick Nduwimana in Bujumbura and Edmund Blair in Nairobi; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Andrew Heavens

