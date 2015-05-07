FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burundi vote should be delayed due to unrest: opposition
May 7, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

Burundi vote should be delayed due to unrest: opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - A leading Burundi opposition figure said on Thursday that parliamentary elections in May and the presidential vote in June should be delayed because of unrest, provided the vote was held before the president’s current term ends on Aug. 26.

Protests have continued for almost two weeks against President Pierre Nkurunziza’s bid for a third term, which opponents say is unconstitutional. A court ruled he can run. His spokesman dismissed calls for any delay in the vote.

”It is needed,“ former rebel-turned-presidential hopeful Agathon Rwasa told Reuters when asked about a delay, echoing comments by some other opponents. “There is no security.”

Reporting by Edmund Blair in Nairobi and Patrick Nduwimana in Bujumbura; Editing by Alison Williams

